Entire BART system shut down due to computer outage

Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) announced Friday morning that all service is suspended, as the agency deals with a computer outage.

Around 4:30 a.m. the agency first announced that the system was being suspended due to a train control system problem. Trains were not running into the 7 a.m. hour, forcing many commuters to hit the roads, use rideshares or use alternate transit systems.

Due to a computer networking problem BART service is suspended system wide until further notice. Seek alternate means of transportation. Find more info at https://t.co/DVWMOmCfmD — BART Alert (@SFBARTalert) May 9, 2025

The Bay Bridge toll plaza, which usually sees lighter traffic on Friday compared to other weekdays, was crowded, along with the San Mateo Bridge.

For commuters seeking to cross San Francisco Bay, the agency suggested multiple commute options, including the AC Transit Transbay bus service, along with the San Francisco Bay Ferry.

Use the map below to find Transbay Service from BART stations.



Find more info at https://t.co/OvfGU3EIc0 pic.twitter.com/ea6OdIM6wu — BART (@SFBART) May 9, 2025

A BART spokesperson told CBS News Bay Area that it was unclear when service would resume. Additional details about the outage were not immediately available.

