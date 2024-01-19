Authorities negotiating with armed suspect in Calaveras County

WEST POINT - Deputies are working to arrest a suspect they said fired several shots toward a law enforcement vehicle in Calaveras County Friday morning.

Deputies with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office and Amador County Sheriff's SWAT responded to the 100 block of Woodhouse Mine Road in West Point around 9 a.m. to serve a search warrant.

The search warrant came after an investigation regarding a person believed to have firearms when they are prohibited from doing so.

Deputies said they received multiple reports that the suspect was threatening people with great bodily harm and discharging weapons in the area.

When authorities arrived at the scene, they established a perimeter and attempted to contact a man inside.

Deputies said the suspect told authorities over the phone that he did not have any intention of exiting the home or complying.

Shortly before 11 a.m., deputies said the man fired several rounds toward a law enforcement vehicle. They said they did not return fire and continued to negotiate with the suspect.

Deputies said the suspect has not been arrested and negotiations are ongoing as of 6 p.m. Friday.

No other people are in the home and no injuries have been reported.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Crisis Negotiation Team is at the scene.