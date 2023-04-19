Auburn State Theatre has closed due to ceiling collapse

AUBURN -- 2030 marks the 100th anniversary of the Auburn State Theatre, but before they can celebrate, there are some problems in the theatre that need to be fixed.

Employees found dust on some of the theatre seats last Friday (April 14), which actually turned out to be a couple of cracks in the ceiling.

Board members then decided to close the auditorium and enlisted the help of a contractor to evaluate the situation. As a result, their weekends shows were postponed.

The following week, on Wednesday (April 19), some of the ceiling collapsed. Fortunately, there was no one in the auditorium and no injuries were sustained. This latest incident has led to the theatre now being closed for immediate restoration.

All activities that were scheduled for the near future have been canceled. This includes music events, film presentations, and rentals.

It remains uncertain as to when the restoration will be completed.

However, there are two events that will continue according to the schedule, as these events help to raise restoration funds. The first event is the Big Day of Giving on May 4th, and the second one is their annual fundraiser, Cocktails & Cinema, which will take place on June 3rd.

