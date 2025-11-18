Former Auburn lumber mill that helped build the city destroyed in fire

Firefighters say the last original building of a historic lumber company in Auburn was destroyed in a fire.

Crews from around the region – including Cal Fire, Auburn City Fire and Newcastle Fire – responded to the former Cal-Ida Lumber Mill near Highway 49 and Hulbert Way late Monday night.

Multiple 911 calls had come in reporting a large fire. At the scene, firefighters found that the last original building of that historic lumber mill was in flames.

Scene of the fire late Monday night at the historic Cal-Ida Lumber Mill property. Cal Fire NEU

Firefighters were able to contain the flames to just that building, but it appears to be a total loss.

Cal Fire also noted that a person of interest wanted in connection to the fire has been identified by investigators. The person's identity has not been released by authorities at this time.

The Cal-Ida Lumber Mill was once one of the largest mills in the county. At the height of its operations, more than 800 people were employed per day at the mill.

California Hardwood Producers most recently occupied the site of the original mill, but that business appears to have closed sometime in 2023.