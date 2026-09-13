Auburn locals continue to see uptick in bear activity with encounter on trail

Ring video taken in the early Sunday morning hours in Auburn shows a bear strolling through a yard and checking out a garbage can in a driveway.

Only five hours later, Ronald Edwards had his own encounter on a nearby trail.

"I looked over and saw a bear right up in the tree there," he explained. "I quickly took a couple photos."

Edwards, who has lived in the area his whole life, has noticed an uptick in activity.

"On my way to a hike last weekend, I happened to see in between Bell and Bowman there was a bear on its back," he said. "Those two bears are the first two that have that I've seen so close together."

Two hours later, Michael Mapes and his 9-year-old daughter stumbled onto a scene along Shirland Trail they could have never expected.

"This individual was stumbling back toward us. He's covered in dirt and blood on his left side. He had severe lacerations to his left arm, and he said, 'I just got charged by a bear. Don't go back down that way,'" Mapes shared.

He says the hiker jumped off the trail to avoid the animal and suffered severe lacerations. That's when Mapes dialed 911.

"We all congregated as a group and walked out together, where we met first responders," he explained. "I did not see the bear myself. We saw where the incident occurred. The bear was in a canal or crossing a canal when this individual was coming around a corner."

Mapes and his neighbors nearby also say this has been an unusually busy bear summer.

"Three, four times a week I'd say I use those trails and I've come across bears probably three or four times this summer," he said. "There seems to have been a step up in bear activity."

Those hitting the trails are warned to be prepared and be alert.

"Make a lot of noise. Don't try and sneak through the forest," Mapes suggested. "As long as the wild animals seem to know your presence and your location, they avoid you."