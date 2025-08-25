Early morning Auburn house fire prompts neighborhood evacuation

A house in a heavily wooded area went up in flames early Monday morning, prompting the evacuation of an Auburn neighborhood.

First responders got to the scene along Aeolia Drive and Olive Orchard around 5 a.m. for what was originally a report of a yard on fire, Auburn authorities say.

That's when firefighters found that a home was engulfed in flames.

Firefighters evacuated the homes nearby and are still working to put out the flames.

Two people from the home that caught fire have been taken to the hospital, Auburn police say. Those people's injuries are said to be minor.

Exactly what started the fire will be investigated.