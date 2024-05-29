Watch CBS News
Local News

Attorney sentenced for sexual battery on minors at yacht club in West Sacramento

By Richard Ramos

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

WEST SACRAMENTO — An attorney was sentenced to 70 days in jail and ordered to register as a sex offender for 10 years for committing sexual battery on two minors in West Sacramento, officials said Wednesday.

Matthew Bert Smith, 59, was convicted back on April 15, 2024, of two counts of sexual battery and one count of battery, the Yolo County District Attorney's Office said.

Bert committed the acts at the Sacramento Yacht Club in West Sacramento on January 22, 2022. A former commodore of the club, he touched the buttocks of two girls—ages 15 and 16—who were a part of the club's gallery staff, prosecutors said. The one count of battery was for Bert grabbing the arm of a man working at the gallery.

Officers responded that day to the yacht club when they received a report of the girls' fathers confronting Smith about what had happened. Smith was then arrested, and his trial began more than two years later on April 8, 2024.

Smith, who is currently inactive with the California State Bar, was a practicing family law attorney when he committed the offenses. He has also since resigned from the Yacht Club.

Richard Ramos

Richard Ramos is a web producer for CBS Sacramento who was born and raised in Sacramento. He graduated with a BA in Journalism from CSUS.

First published on May 29, 2024 / 4:00 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.