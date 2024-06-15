Watch CBS News
Sports

A's-Twins Saturday game postponed, doubleheader scheduled for Sunday

/ AP

MINNEAPOLIS -- The game between the Oakland Athletics and Minnesota Twins Saturday was postponed due to inclement weather and a day-night doubleheader was scheduled for Sunday.

It was not raining when the game was called at 10:45 a.m. PDT but radar showed a storm approaching Minneapolis and rain was forecast for the afternoon.

The first game Sunday will start at 11:10 a.m. with the second scheduled to begin at 4:40 p.m.

Oakland's starting pitchers are scheduled to be RHP Joey Estes (2-2, 4.78 ERA) and LHP JP Sears (4-5, 5.02). The Twins are expected to start RHP Bailey Ober (5-4, 5.13) and RHP Chris Paddack (5-3, 4.79).

Athletics Twins Game Postponed
Target Field tarp and sign announcing a game postponement between the Athletics and Twins June 15, 2024 in Minneapolis. David Berding / Getty Images

First published on June 15, 2024 / 11:34 AM PDT

© 2024 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.