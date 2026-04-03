A's fans pour into Sutter Health Park for team's second home opener in West Sacramento

The Athletics hosted their home opener in West Sacramento on Friday, taking a swing at their second season in a three-year stint at Sutter Health Park before moving to their new stadium in Las Vegas in 2028.

The A's dominated the Houston Astros in an 11-4 finish after starting the season on four back-to-back losses.

In total, 150 games will be played at the ballpark between the A's and their Triple-A affiliate, Sacramento River Cats, this season.

"Every seat is a great seat," said A's fan Suzie Branda. "We were season ticket holders back in Oakland, so when we moved here and they came to play, it was like, yeah!"

The A's recorded a sellout crowd of 12,410 on Friday, which the team says is the largest crowd to date for the A's at Sutter Health Park.

Sacramento area fans are buying in on the team, if only for a short time.

"I'm originally from Sacramento, so I've always wanted the A's to be here... since 1968," said Ron Barrett. "Glad to be here, glad we are back. Wish it was more than three years."

The Griffiths family brought likely the youngest A's fan to the ballpark Friday, Samantha's 2-month-old daughter Emery.

"I was born an A's fan and now she's born an A's fan and she's loving it so far," said Samantha Griffiths.

"It's a family affair. We all meet here," added her dad, David.

Across the street from the stadium, Birdies Social Club is gearing up for its first full season in business..

"We want to be your pre-game destination, post-game destination. If you don't have tickets to the game, we want to be that energetic spot to watch that game at," said owner Nick Wootten.

The restaurant, bar, golf simulator hybrid says they will have happy hour food prices both before and after River Cats and A's games as well as music to host game after parties. They also offer 30% off for anyone with a gameday ticket for discounted golf.

"We've got post-game happy hour, post-game DJ, post-game food," said Wootten.

They're hoping baseball drives new business.

"This area is challenging without baseball. It's sat empty for five months straight," said Wootten. "Let's get everyone staying on the West Sac side, doing the West Sac way."

At the ballpark, longtime A's fans are embracing the change.

"We loved the Coliseum and I was a season ticket holder for years, but I live in Woodland. Taking the train to watch the A's game, you can't beat it," said Dave Griffiths.

For the first time at their game on Saturday, the A's will wear Sacramento-themed jerseys, with the merch also going on sale in the fan shop the same day.

A's Sacramento themed jersey, debuting April 4 Athletics

"I'm really excited, I can't wait to get one. I have seven of these (fake Sacramento jerseys) made. It would be nice to have an official one from Sacramento," said Barrett.

The A's will also give out replica Sacramento jerseys as their promotion on Saturday.