A's return to Oracle Park for first time since Oakland departure draws mixed emotions from fans

Current, former A's fans attend team's first series in San Francisco since move to Sacramento

Current, former A's fans attend team's first series in San Francisco since move to Sacramento

Current, former A's fans attend team's first series in San Francisco since move to Sacramento

The San Francisco Giants and the Athletics have played each other more than a hundred times, but the games this weekend are a little different.

It's the first time the A's are back in the Bay since leaving Oakland for Sacramento.

With that move, what was once called the "Bay Bridge series" has been informally rebranded as the "Highway 80 series" or "I-80 series."

Ed Schriger was wearing green to the game, but when asked if he was an A's fan, he had an interesting answer.

"Used to be, yeah," said Schriger.

About 30 years ago, he bought a home just 10 minutes from the Oakland Coliseum. That launched him into his A's fandom, which later ended in heartbreak.

"It was sad and I think it exposed Major League Baseball for what it is," said Schriger. "They expect you to be loyal to their team no matter what they do."

He said he won't go to Sacramento to watch them play, but decided to come out to Oracle Park, he did wear a shirt with the word "Sell" on it as a form of protest.

"Because John Fisher should sell the team," said Schriger. "Still, sell the team. He's probably the worst owner in professional sports ever. Even worse than Charlie Finley, the original owner of the A's."

But some other A's fans say they're still supporting the team, despite the move.

"I'm from Oakland," said Nuala Gorshow. "I've lived in Oakland my whole life, at the end of the day, it's still my team. There's no other team I could ever cheer for."

"I am," said Cat Lake, who is also from Oakland. "I always will. There's no doubt about that. A's forever."

Another former A's fan decided to attend the game because it feels nostalgic.

"It still feels kinda like home because it's just across the bridge," said Rosie Drury.

Many A's fans say they're conflicted, they don't know if they will continue to support the team when they are scheduled to move to Las Vegas in 2028. But Schriger says he knows they won't be his team.

"I'm a free agent and I'm loving it," said Schriger. "Let's go, Mets."

The final game of the series is on Sunday at 1:05 p.m. The Giants have won the first two.