Watch CBS News
Local News

A's to hold Las Vegas stadium groundbreaking on Monday

By Molly Riehl

/ CBS Sacramento

A's to break ground on Las Vegas stadium
A's to break ground on Las Vegas stadium 01:45

The Athletics will be making a major play toward their move to Sin City on Monday.

The team is set to host a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction for their future Las Vegas ballpark.

The story and future of the A's has been filled with twists, turns and speculation since the team left the Oakland Coliseum.

Now, at the site of the former Tropicana Hotel, another page will be turned.

According to the A's, the new Las Vegas stadium will be able to seat 33,000 fans – quite the jump in capacity from the team's temporary home at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, which can only seat around 14,000 people.

The A's still have two more seasons in Sacramento, along with the rest of this season. There is also an option for a fourth season, depending on the timing of construction in Nevada.

Monday's groundbreaking ceremony in Nevada is set to begin at 8 a.m. 

Molly Riehl

Molly Riehl was born and raised in Sacramento and can't believe how lucky she is to get to tell stories in her own hometown. She joined Good Day Sacramento from KPTV in Portland, OR, where she hosted and reported for the lifestyle and entertainment show, MORE Good Day Oregon.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.