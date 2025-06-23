A's to hold Las Vegas stadium groundbreaking on Monday

The Athletics will be making a major play toward their move to Sin City on Monday.

The team is set to host a groundbreaking ceremony to kick off construction for their future Las Vegas ballpark.

The story and future of the A's has been filled with twists, turns and speculation since the team left the Oakland Coliseum.

Now, at the site of the former Tropicana Hotel, another page will be turned.

According to the A's, the new Las Vegas stadium will be able to seat 33,000 fans – quite the jump in capacity from the team's temporary home at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, which can only seat around 14,000 people.

The A's still have two more seasons in Sacramento, along with the rest of this season. There is also an option for a fourth season, depending on the timing of construction in Nevada.

Monday's groundbreaking ceremony in Nevada is set to begin at 8 a.m.