Watch CBS News
Sports

Athletics' slugger Brent Rooker to undergo season-ending left knee surgery

By
Brandon Downs
Digital Content Producer, CBS Sacramento
Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.
Read Full Bio
Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Add CBS News on Google

The Athletics will be without slugger Brent Rooker for the remainder of the season as he will undergo left knee surgery, manager Mark Kotsay said on Wednesday.

Rooker is set to undergo surgery to address cartilage in his left knee. He hasn't played since the June 8 thriller in Las Vegas when the A's lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 15-14 in 12 innings.

In 48 games this season, the 31-year-old slashed .200/.281/.389. He hit 10 home runs and drove in 29. 

Rooker signed a five-year, $60 million deal with the A's in 2025. 

The news comes amid a four-game losing streak and comes off the heels of a 12-15 record in June. The team remains 3.5 games behind the AL West-leading Texas Rangers and 3.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue