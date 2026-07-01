Athletics' slugger Brent Rooker to undergo season-ending left knee surgery

The Athletics will be without slugger Brent Rooker for the remainder of the season as he will undergo left knee surgery, manager Mark Kotsay said on Wednesday.

DH Brent Rooker is officially done for the season



Rooker is set to undergo surgery to address cartilage in his left knee, per manager Mark Kotsay @CBSSacramento — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) July 1, 2026

Rooker is set to undergo surgery to address cartilage in his left knee. He hasn't played since the June 8 thriller in Las Vegas when the A's lost to the Milwaukee Brewers 15-14 in 12 innings.

In 48 games this season, the 31-year-old slashed .200/.281/.389. He hit 10 home runs and drove in 29.

Rooker signed a five-year, $60 million deal with the A's in 2025.

The news comes amid a four-game losing streak and comes off the heels of a 12-15 record in June. The team remains 3.5 games behind the AL West-leading Texas Rangers and 3.5 games out of the final Wild Card spot.