At least 9 random paintball attacks over 3 days reported around Turlock

TURLOCK – Detectives are asking for help in identifying the suspects in a string of random paintball shooting assaults around Turlock over the past few days.

Turlock police say numerous pedestrians and bicyclists have been hit by suspects shooting paintballs.

Some of the assaults have even caused moderate injuries, police say.

🚨 PAINTBALL ASSAULTS UPDATE 🚨



If you or anyone you know has video footage or information regarding these assaults, please contact Detective Navarro at (209)664-7319.



If there is an emergency, please immediately dial 9-1-1. #turlock pic.twitter.com/RKaJil651X — Turlock Police Dept. (@turlockpolice) June 1, 2023

The incidents have been happening since at least May 29, when police got a report a little after 8 p.m. that day of an assault near Monte Vista Avenue and Geer Road.

At least eight other incidents have been reported since that first assault, police say.

Surveillance video was captured after one of the assaults, showing the suspects leaving in a dark grey, 2013-2016 Honda Civic with tinted windows.

No other description of the suspects have been released, nor has any motive been identified. Police are urging people to immediately report any similar or suspicious activity.