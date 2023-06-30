Watch CBS News
Local News

At least 1 shot in south Sacramento overnight shooting

By Norafiqin Hairoman

/ CBS Sacramento

At least 1 shot in south Sacramento overnight shooting
At least 1 shot in south Sacramento overnight shooting 00:28

SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are looking for the gunman who shot at least one person in Sacramento overnight. 

At least 1 shot in south Sacramento overnight shooting

The shooting happened early Friday morning at approximately 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Florin and Power Inn Road. 

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, they received reports that up to four people were shot. However, they were only able to find one victim who was shot in the leg. 

The victim is expected to survive his injuries. 

First published on June 30, 2023 / 4:39 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.