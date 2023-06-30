At least 1 shot in south Sacramento overnight shooting
SACRAMENTO -- Authorities are looking for the gunman who shot at least one person in Sacramento overnight.
The shooting happened early Friday morning at approximately 2:15 a.m. near the intersection of Florin and Power Inn Road.
According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, they received reports that up to four people were shot. However, they were only able to find one victim who was shot in the leg.
The victim is expected to survive his injuries.
