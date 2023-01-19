Watch CBS News
1 dead in fiery crash involving Amtrak train, vehicle near Vacaville

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

SOLANO COUNTY – A fiery crash involving a vehicle and an Amtrak train has left one person dead near Vacaville early Thursday afternoon.

The Vacaville Fire Protection District says they responded to the scene near California Pacific and Elmira roads just before 12:30 p.m.

Crews found a vehicle fully engulfed after the crash. 

California Highway Patrol has since confirmed one person in the vehicle died; no one else was in the vehicle, officers say. The train crossing arms were down when the vehicle was hit. 

Due to the crash, train traffic on the Capitol Corridor is delayed. Train 532 is holding in Fairfield-Vacaville, Capitol Corridor says, while Train 543 is being delayed from departing Sacramento. 

No other details about the incident have been released at this point. 

First published on January 19, 2023 / 1:58 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

