1 dead in fiery crash involving Amtrak train, vehicle near Vacaville

SOLANO COUNTY – A fiery crash involving a vehicle and an Amtrak train has left one person dead near Vacaville early Thursday afternoon.

The Vacaville Fire Protection District says they responded to the scene near California Pacific and Elmira roads just before 12:30 p.m.

Crews found a vehicle fully engulfed after the crash.

ALERT: Train 541 is stopped west of Davis (DAV) due to a disabled vehicle on the tracks along the route ahead. We will provide updates as information becomes available. #CapitolCorridor — Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) January 19, 2023

California Highway Patrol has since confirmed one person in the vehicle died; no one else was in the vehicle, officers say. The train crossing arms were down when the vehicle was hit.

Due to the crash, train traffic on the Capitol Corridor is delayed. Train 532 is holding in Fairfield-Vacaville, Capitol Corridor says, while Train 543 is being delayed from departing Sacramento.

No other details about the incident have been released at this point.