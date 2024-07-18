A's announce 2025 schedule; Yankees, Red Sox, Giants all set to visit Sacramento

WEST SACRAMENTO – The Athletics have announced their 2025 regular season schedule, giving fans a game plan for the incoming spectacle of MLB games at Sutter Health Park.

Next season will be the A's first playing in West Sacramento, with the team having previously announced a temporary multi-season stay at the MiLB stadium ahead of their planned move to Las Vegas.

Baseball fans across the league will soon have some dates circled.

Some games I have initially circled:



May 9-11th vs. Yankees (I will be on PTO) - the return of Aaron Judge

May 23-25 vs. Phillies

July 4th weekend vs. Giants

July 8-10th vs. Braves

Sept. 8-10 vs. Boston



***no visit by Dodgers (not Ohtani 🙃)*** @CBSSacramento https://t.co/20hOixvp4j — Jake Gadon (@JakeGadon_TV) July 18, 2024

Early in the season, from May 9-11, Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees are scheduled to pay a visit.

July 4 weekend will also probably be a hot ticket, with the San Francisco Giants set to play against the A's.

Late in the season, the Boston Red Sox are scheduled for a series from Sept. 8-10.

Notably, Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Dodgers are not on the schedule next year.

The full schedule can be found on the A's website.

The A's have said that ticket pricing for games at Sutter Health Park is pending, but current season ticket holders will get priority access.

Sutter Health Park only has a capacity of around 14,000, which will make it the smallest stadium in the MLB. Concerns have been raised about the extreme heat Sacramento experiences during summer, but MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred said on Tuesday that a "hydration element" will be part of the new turf installed at the stadium.

The A's are projecting that their permanent Las Vegas home will be ready for Opening Day 2028.