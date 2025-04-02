First A's Sutter Health Park homestand in the books. What worked and what didn't?

What worked and what didn't during A's first homestand in West Sacramento?

WEST SACRAMENTO -- The Athletics officially wrapped up their much-anticipated first homestand at Sutter Health Park on Wednesday, a historic moment marking a new era for the formerly "Rooted in Oakland" franchise.

After a 10-2 loss Wednesday, the A's are headed to Colorado to take on the Rockies on the road. The A's also lost 7-4 on Tuesday and were blown out 18-3 in their home opener Monday.

So, outside of what obviously needs to be a regroup on the field, what worked well and what maybe still needs some massaging before the A's next homestand begins Monday?

On the city side, West Sacramento's mayor says things went "better than expected" and that the year they spent preparing for Opening Day at Sutter Health Park meant they successfully met the moment.

"The preparation definitely paid off," Mayor Martha Guerrero said.

From traffic to parking to security, Mayor Guerrero said that a debrief with West Sacramento police proved things went well, and they expect the same success for upcoming home games with larger crowds.

"I think it's going to be operating just as smoothly. It's something we've experienced with the Savannah Bananas and Fourth of July. We've seen compatible experiences and we were anticipating that, but we really bolstered making sure the traffic is operating smoothly. The parking reservation system worked out really well," Guerrero said.

One lesson learned, Guerrero said, is that many fans did not know how to navigate rideshare drop-off and pick-up after the game.

The rideshare lot is located at 7th and Cabaldon Parkway, about a block away, which multiple signs on site indicate but many fans were left a bit confused about where to go. Guerrero said that the West Sacramento Police Department did write some tickets for rideshare drivers conducting drop-offs or pick-ups in unauthorized locations after Tuesday's game because it was unsafe where they were stopping.

The fan experience has largely been incredibly positive, with Monday's home opener seeing a sellout crowd.

"Just the excitement, you can feel the energy in the air, you know?" Guerrero said.

Inside the minor league park now outfitted for Major League Baseball, fans noticed the major upgrades to get the stadium big league ready and say the atmosphere has been electric for the first homestand.

"Every seat is good in the park, so it's a good time," said Adrian Diaz, an A's fan.

Some upgrades that the City of West Sacramento worked to help fast-track included upgrading the stadium lights to MLB standard, upgraded technology throughout, and a brand new state-of-the-art video board.

For the players, the A's upgraded two-story clubhouse has been well received and the facilities underwent a host of renovations.

"It's kind of surreal. I'm a huge baseball fan and I've lived in Sacramento a long time, so having MLB games here is like a dream come true for me," said A's fan Jon Turner.

Turner said that he and some other fans noticed at Monday's sold-out game that the stadium wasn't exactly built for major-league crowds.

"The concourse was super crowded. Just to walk around was rough. Bathrooms and concessions were rough, where there's no lines today," Turner said Wednesday.

Some growing pains, of course, were expected.

At the home opener, the A's radio broadcast went silent multiple times on the air.

"We apologize for the technical issues," an announcer said over the broadcast on Talk 650 KSTE.

The NBC Sports California broadcast also caught the moment that a rogue, illegal drone was picked up by a player on the field Monday night.

There's also the makeshift media shed, which garnered some national notoriety with little room elsewhere in the park to host post-game press conferences.

CBS13 asked A's manager, Mark Kotsay: what's been the biggest adjustment for the team?

"I think the adjustments are going to continue to take place," Kotsay responded. "It's great to have three games, then go back out on the road. The facility, the people who've put all their hard work, time and energy to getting this ready for us, have time to make those changes. It's also bittersweet. We've only been here for three days because you've just unpacked your bags."

While he didn't elaborate on what he wants to see tweaked, he added that he and the team are ready to make the most of their Sacramento stretch.

"As a native Southern Californian, this was my first time here in Sacramento to actually visit the capitol," Kotsay said. "Obviously, next homestand with the day off in the middle, I think guys will go out and enjoy Sacramento, get their bearings on the city and what it has to offer them."

For the fans, the first homestand proved the experience at Sutter Health Park is one-of-a-kind — a small park with big excitement.

The A's next game is Friday at the Colorado Rockies. See the team's full schedule here.