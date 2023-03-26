Artificial sweetener erythritol linked to increase in heart attacks, strokes Artificial sweetener erythritol linked to increase in heart attacks, strokes 01:04

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A commonly used artificial sweetener is associated with an increased risk of heart attack and stroke, according to Cleveland Clinic research.

The sweetener is called erythritol.

Dr. Stanley Hazen of the Cleveland Clinic said the sweetener is made inside our bodies and can be consumed through processed foods.

They discovered those who have higher blood levels of this sweetener are at higher risk for cardiac events over three years.

Even healthy people given a single serving saw elevated blood levels associated with clotting risks for several days.

Another issue is that there's no warning about its impact on the label.

"Many times, you'll find it on labeling, but there is no mandatory labeling requirement for erythritol. That's because it has what we call 'GRAS status,' or 'generally regarded as safe' status, simply because it's found in nature. But the amounts found in nature are thousands-fold lower than what is being consumed currently," Dr. Hazen said.

So, what does that mean for the general public?

Dr. Hazen said if you have diabetes or heart disease or are at risk for it, you should avoid foods with this artificial sweetener.