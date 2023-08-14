Arrest made after woman shot and killed in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — Officers made an arrest after a woman was fatally shot in the south Sacramento area, police said Monday.

Sacramento police officers responded just before 9:30 a.m. to a shooting along 23rd Avenue. A woman was found with at least one gunshot wound.

Medics attempted life-saving measures at the scene until the woman was transported to an area hospital where she was later pronounced dead. Her name will be released once the next of kin is notified.

A man detained at the scene was arrested after being identified as a suspect through interviews and further investigation, police said. He has since been booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail and faces homicide-related charges.

The suspect's identity has not yet been released.

Sacramento police said this was an isolated incident and there are no outstanding suspects.