Around 100 vehices involed in Saturday sideshow in Sacramento; 5 arrested

Sacramento police break up sideshow involving around 100 cars

SACRAMENTO — The sideshow craze continues across Sacramento as police received several reports Saturday of these illegal gatherings happening across the county.

Saturday's sideshow involved around 100 vehicles, Sacramento police said. Five people were arrested and four guns were seized by law enforcement officials.

A U-Haul truck was among five vehicles towed during a sideshow crackdown in Sacramento on Saturday, August 12, 2023. Sacramento County Sheriff's Office

Additionally, five vehicles, including a U-Haul truck, were towed and 12 drivers were cited.

Sacramento police said other law enforcement agencies across the region assisted with the crackdown.