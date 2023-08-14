Around 100 vehices involed in Saturday sideshow in Sacramento; 5 arrested
SACRAMENTO — The sideshow craze continues across Sacramento as police received several reports Saturday of these illegal gatherings happening across the county.
Saturday's sideshow involved around 100 vehicles, Sacramento police said. Five people were arrested and four guns were seized by law enforcement officials.
Additionally, five vehicles, including a U-Haul truck, were towed and 12 drivers were cited.
Sacramento police said other law enforcement agencies across the region assisted with the crackdown.
