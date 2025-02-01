Watch CBS News
Armed robbery suspects detained after barricading in south Sacramento home, police say

By Richard Ramos

SACRAMENTO — Suspects in an armed robbery were detained after they barricaded in a south Sacramento home, police said early Saturday evening. 

The Sacramento Police Department said an armed robbery occurred along Logan Street and was reported just before 2:15 p.m.

An armored vehicle was deployed in the area, which was surrounded by a large police presence, in an attempt to locate the suspects, who were inside a home.

Sacramento police said, shortly before 5:30 p.m., that they believed all suspects — three minors and one adult — were out of the home and detained.

The robbery was reported by a DoorDash driver, police said, and $100 was stolen.

