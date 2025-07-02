Multiple suspects sought after armed robbery at Sacramento jeweler, sheriff says

Deputies are searching for multiple suspects involved in an armed robbery at a jeweler in the Arden-Arcade area, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

It happened around 4:10 p.m. at Noor's Jewelry at El Camino and Fulton avenues.

Multiple suspects and vehicles are believed to be involved, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators are looking into whether a nearby crash that happened around the same time is connected. The sheriff's office said people in that crash abandoned a vehicle and ran away from the scene

A CBS Sacramento crew at the scene observed extensive damage to the front door of the business.

No injuries have been reported.