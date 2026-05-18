Man gets life in prison for Sacramento County armed robberies targeting families in retail store parking lots

A man convicted of robbing families at gunpoint in the parking lot of retail stores across Sacramento County was sentenced to 251 years to life in prison, authorities said Monday.

The Sacramento County District Attorney's Office said in a press release that 44-year-old William Ellis was sentenced on Friday. Ellis was convicted last month of seven counts of robbery and felony evasion; he was also found to have had two previous strike convictions and multiple aggravating factors during the trial, the DA's Office said.

In three separate incidents in July and August 2023, Ellis was armed when he threatened and robbed victims of personal property, including family heirlooms and wedding rings, the DA's Office said. Among the victims were families with young children.

According to prosecutors, Ellis pointed a revolver at his victims, including pressing it against the ribcage of a 5-year-old boy and the body and neck of a 15-year-old girl.

The robberies happened in retail store parking lots as victims were getting into their vehicles, the DA's Office said.