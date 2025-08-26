Armed man arrested after barricading inside burning Suisun City home

An armed suspect was arrested Tuesday afternoon after barricading himself inside a burning home in Suisun City, officials said.

According to the Suisun City Fire Department, firefighters were dispatched around 1:39 p.m. to a report of a house fire on Tioga Way with someone barricaded inside. Upon arrival, crews observed smoke and flames coming from a single-story residence.

The fire department said initial reports indicated the person inside the home had a gun. Fire operations were temporarily delayed after police confirmed the suspect inside was armed and refusing to leave.

Suisun City police said officers secured the scene and safely detained the suspect, who was only identified as a 55-year-old resident of the city and is suspected of starting the fire. He faces charges of suspicion of arson of an inhabited structure and being armed with a firearm during the commission of a felony, police said.

After police secured the scene, firefighters then entered the home to contain the blaze, which had threatened nearby houses. No other structures were damaged and no injuries were reported.

The fire was knocked down and crews remained on site throughout the afternoon to extinguish hot spots and conduct mop-up operations.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.