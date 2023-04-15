Armed gunmen rob Sacramento business at gunpoint

SACRAMENTO - The Sacramento Sheriff's Office is investigating an armed robbery that happened at a business on Friday night.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, the incident happened just before 9 p.m. Friday at a business in Town & Country Village, which is at the intersection of Marconi and Fulton avenues. A witness tells CBS13 the robbery happened at the store Five Below.

Two armed suspects entered the business and hid inside the bathroom, and when an employee was nearby, the suspects came out and held the employee at gunpoint. The employee was then forced to open the safe and give the suspects the money.

After obtaining the cash, the suspects fled the store, traveling northbound on foot. Both suspects wore masks and carried a handgun, deputies say.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact the Sacramento Sheriff's Office.