Deputies searching for suspect who fatally shot homeless man in Arden area

ARDEN-ARCADE — Authorities are searching for a suspect after a man was shot and killed in the Arden-Arcade area late Thursday morning.

Sacramento County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Sgt. Rod Grassmann said the shooting happened at around 11:19 a.m. in the area of Alta Arden Expressway and Glendale Lane.

Both men, who Grassmann said were homeless, met up before one of them shot the other. The victim was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

Despite setting up a perimeter, deputies could not locate the suspect who got away from the scene on foot.

Grassmann said deputies know who the suspect is but could not provide any further information at this time.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.