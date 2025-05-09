Abandoned Arden Arcade church building catches fire
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A fire ripped through an abandoned building in the Arden Arcade area early Friday morning.
Firefighters first responded to the scene near Marconi Avenue and Watsam Lane just after 5 a.m.
Metro Fire of Sacramento says crews found a well-involved fire involving an abandoned building that belonged to a church.
Crews were able to contain the fire to that building. No injuries were reported.
Exactly what started the fire is now under investigation.