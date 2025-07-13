Man found dead after house fire in Arden-Arcade

A man who was found on a porch died after firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday night in the Arden-Arcade area, firefighters said.

Sacramento Metro said the fire broke out just after 7:30 p.m. on Pasadena Avenue, just east of Norris Avenue.

Crews said the house was well-involved when they arrived, with the fire extending into the backyard and the two outbuildings.

A man was found on the front porch and died from his injuries due to the fire, firefighters said. His identification has not been released.

The fire was contained before it spread to any nearby properties. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Crews said it's unknown if the home had any working smoke alarms.

No other injuries were reported.