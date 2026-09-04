Coming off a late season freeze, Apple Hill farmers find ways to move forward

The apple crop at Apple Hill in El Dorado County looks a little different this year, but farmers said there is still plenty to enjoy as fall gets underway.

Last year brought what farmers described as a bumper crop, with huge amounts of apples filling the orchards. This season, a warmer-than-normal winter followed by a late freeze changed the growing season for many farmers.

"We were blooming at the end of February and into March, and so we had a few varieties that froze due to the early bloom and it's just too cold that time of year. So that cut back our harvest," said West Betty of Rainbow Orchards.

At Apple Ridge Farms, Stephanie Maltbie said the late freeze also took a toll on the trees.

"We had a really late freeze and it damaged a lot of the blooms on the tree," Maltbie said.

Even with a smaller harvest, farmers are finding ways to make the most of what they have.

At Rainbow Orchards, apples that may not be headed for the farm stand still have a place in some of the season's favorites.

"They were on the tree through a lot of weather, so we ended up with a lot of scab, a lot of skin, a lot of problems with the skin, a lot of ugly apples, so all of those go into the baked goods and cider," Betty said.

At Apple Ridge Farms, there will still be plenty of familiar favorites, but visitors will notice one change this year.

"It's going to be enough to produce all of our apple pies, donuts, cider, the jams and jellies you see on the shelf, but it's not going to be enough this year to open the U-pick up," Maltbie said.

For people who return to Apple Hill every fall, the difference is noticeable.

"It's definitely a big difference from before, cause there was piles and piles on the floor even," one visitor said.

But the appeal of Apple Hill goes well beyond what's growing in the orchards.

For many visitors, it's about the food, the traditions and getting to enjoy the sights and flavors of fall.

"As long as we have apple pie we are good," said Gina Mead, who was visiting from Lodi.

"I love the apple cider donuts and the hot apple cider," another visitor said.

And for those experiencing Apple Hill for the first time, the season is still delivering plenty of memorable moments.

"I'm so amazed," said Jilana Chiongsy, who was visiting from the Philippines.

For farmers, the goal now is to make the most of this year's harvest and keep the traditions that have brought people to Apple Hill for generations going.

"It's still a good crop, it's at least, it's an average crop would be a good way to put it," Betty said.

Maltbie is also looking ahead with optimism.

"We're very optimistic this apple crop will take us all the way through this year," Maltbie said.

So while the orchards may not be as full as they were last year, farmers said there is still plenty of apple season to enjoy at Apple Hill.