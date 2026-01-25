Antioch police say teen found dead on roadway killed in hit-and-run

Police in Antioch released additional details into the suspicious death of a person found lying on a roadway early Friday, saying the victim died in a hit-and-run collision.

Officers identified the victim as 17-year-old Jeana Flores. According to an autopsy performed by the Contra Costa County Coroner's office over the weekend, it appeared that Flores was struck by a vehicle.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of "L" Street between West 18th and West 10th Street, near the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds and Antioch High School. Officers located the victim, later identified as Flores, on the side of the roadway.

Medical aid was rendered but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the victim was not a student in the Antioch Unified School District.

In a statement Sunday, police said the case is being classified as a fatal hit-and-run investigation and that the department's Traffic Safety Unit will take over the investigation. Officers did not provide information on a suspect or a suspect vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer James Desiderio by calling (925) 331-7474 or emailing jdesiderio@antiochca.gov.