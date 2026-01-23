Antioch police launch suspicious death investigation after person found on roadway

Police in Antioch have launched a suspicious death investigation after a person found lying on a roadway early Friday morning died.

Around 3:30 a.m., officers were called to the area of "L" Street between West 18th and West 10th Street, near the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds and Antioch High School. Officers located an adult victim on the side of the roadway.

Police rendered medical aid, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not been released.

In a statement Friday, police said the death is being investigated as suspicious based on preliminary information and evidence. The department's Investigation's Bureau, which includes crime scene investigators and Violent Crimes Unit detectives, are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Robert Ibanez of Antioch Police by calling 925-481-8398 or emailing ribanez@antiochca.gov.