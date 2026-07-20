Fire in Antelope neighborhood leaves 2 homes with significant damage

A fire in an Antelope neighborhood left two homes with significant damage Monday, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said.

Crews went to the 4001 block of Tawny Meadow Way around 2:30 p.m. and found that a fire had started between two homes.

Firefighters requested a second alarm and said they were able to prevent the flames from spreading to other homes. According to Metro Fire, the homeowners were inside but were able to make it out safely, with no injuries.

What caused the fire is under investigation.