Antelope residents say bicycle bandits keep targeting their neighborhood

ANTELOPE — Alleged bicycle bandits were caught on surveillance footage appearing to case cars in Antelope.

People living on Lowther Way and Baggan Court, near the Watt Avenue and Elverta Road intersection, said their neighborhood keeps getting targeted.

Neighbors said the suspects ride up on their bicycles and go car door to car door with their flashlights.

"I don't know why people don't sleep in the night," said Oleksandr Mochaiev, whose home security cameras have been capturing the suspicious activity.

Neighbors said Lowther Way and the off-branching Baggan Court are a close-knit community where everybody looks out for each other.

"It's hard to see your friends and loved ones losing belongings and have your own privacy violated," said a resident named Sammyrae, who lives on the street.

"Several houses do have cameras, but clearly the cameras aren't a deterrent for them," Sammyrae noted. "They just don't care."

She said someone recently stole a ton of tools from her neighbor's work truck and that the thieves are getting more creative, trying to burn car door handles and using technology to pick locks.

"It just seems like a whole lot of effort just to ruin somebody's day," Sammyrae said.

A few nights after the bicycle bandits rode through, a red pick-up pulled up with what appeared to be two men holding gas canisters. But once they saw the cameras, they left.

"It's kind of starting to feel like we're living in the Bay Area," Sammyrae said. "Hide all your backpacks and hide all your belongings and basically have an empty car so nobody messes."

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said someone broke into a car on Lewis Avenue on the other side of Antelope at around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday. It has not received any reports for any other streets.