Annual Literacy is Key! Dia de la Familia book giveaway is this weekend in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO — A lot of people can use some help right now, and this weekend, one group is hosting a big event to connect families with the assistance they need.

Sterling Forbes inspired kids on and off the court during his time as a Harlem Globetrotter.

"I would ask schools, principals, or teachers: 'What are some of the issues you're having at your school?' " Forbes said. "And at one point, bullying was so big, it made me think about how can we combat this, how can we help these kids?"

So he wrote the book Bubba Bully Bear: No More Bullying! and now talks to kids all over. In fact, he'll be one of the highlighted authors at this weekend's Literacy is Key! Dia de la Familia book giveaway by the Community Resource Project (CRP).

"We have them come out to this event. They actually meet and greet all the community members and families," said Lori Hewitt of the CRP. "They do a live reading. The authors are there to take photos and do autographs."

It's there that parents can also take advantage of the services CRP provides: housing, health, and education assistance.

"We have many different vendors, dental, cell phone service, other agencies and organizations that are going to have their information there," Hewitt said. "So it's kind of like a one-stop shop. They can come in, have a lot of fun and take home a lot of resources."

Everything is free, even the books, and so are the long-lasting lessons being taught.

"Having the opportunity to be in front of them, having the opportunity to speak with them, the opportunity for them to engage with me is pretty cool," Forbes said.

The event is Saturday at McClatchy Park from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.