Annual backpack giveaway expected to help hundreds of families in Stockton

Struggling families in Stockton community to get much-needed boost with backpack giveaway

STOCKTON – Struggling families in one Stockton community will soon get a much-needed boost. The annual backpack giveaway event aims to give hundreds of children a headstart in school.

Families living at Sierra Vista in Stockton have a lot to be thankful for.

"It's so much stuff that us parents and families have to worry about. That's one less thing we have to worry about, you know," said Velma Daniels, a Stockon resident.

Daniels and her two young children have been living at the *recently renovated public housing apartments for over a year now.

She's excited about the annual backpack giveaway event at their complex.

"This is going to help a lot of kids and take a lot of stress, take a big weight off parents' shoulders," Daniels said.

Georgia Brownlee is the president of the Sierra Vista Residents Council. She started the backpack giveaway back in 2007.

"I do it because I like to see the joy in a kid's face," Brownlee said.

Brownlee, a former resident herself, says the event means a lot to her, especially the children.

"They won't feel uncomfortable without having a backpack because as I stated unfortunately some kids' parents can't afford them," She said.

Daniels agrees and feels the event also helps the kids stay focused on what really matters.

"They shouldn't have to worry about anything really, you know just what they're going to wear at school, just worry about school mainly. And their chores around the house. Nothing else," Daniels said.

Sierra Vista is expecting between 300 and 400 families to attend. and each child will be able to pick their own backpack.