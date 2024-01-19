Anjali Ranadivé steps down from GM role with Stockton Kings

STOCKTON – Anjali Ranadivé has stepped down from her General Manager position of the Stockton Kings, the team announced on Friday.

The Stockton Kings made waves in 2023 when Ranadivé was named GM and Lindsey Harding was hired as head coach – the first time two women would lead an NBA G League team.

Ranadivé said in a statement she's stepping down to focus on her nonprofit wolf-dog sanctuary, Jaws and Paws.

"I am incredibly thankful to Monte, Lindsey and Paul for the tremendous opportunity," Ranadivé stated. "I would also like to thank our loyal fans and everyone at the Kings organization for their support."

Assistant General Manager Gabriel Harris will be taking over GM responsibilities for now.

Anjali Ranadivé is the daughter of Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadivé. The year before she was named GM, she served as assistant general manager.