Father missing after child rescued from American River, recovery effort underway

PLACER COUNTY -- A family trip takes a tragic turn Sunday as the Placer County Sheriff's Office continues to search for a male in the American River.

"From the initial report we received, the first two victims were a father and child," Lauren Shoemaker, State Park Superintendent for the Auburn State Recreation Area, said.

Shoemaker said the call came in around 11:50 a.m. Sunday for two people in the water, a child and an adult male.

"That water rescue was updated to one victim being left in the water and one victim being pulled out by a Good Samaritan," Shoemaker said.

She said a Good Samaritan who was trying to help the situation pulled out the child, who is said to be fine. The adult male was not pulled out.

Placer County Sheriff's Dive Team was searching the river Sunday from No Hands Bridge to China Bar.

Shoemaker said this is now considered a recovery.

"There are areas in this river where I won't swim in, that's for sure. It's just way too fast and not too many places to get out," Ryan Thrift, river-goer said.

Thrift said he frequents several rivers in the area and unfortunately has heard this story one too many times.

"The problem I see is people don't know how to swim out of the water, they swim against the current," Thrift said.

Dallas Thrift said many people he has seen out on the river underestimate how power the current can actually be.

"Some people get in rivers like this and don't even know how to swim so that's dangerous," Dallas Thrift said.

Shoemaker said this is a terrifying reminder of how dangerous any body of water can be.

"When people come out to any sort of waterway, we always recommend they familiarize themselves with the waterways before they come out. Rivers are different than lakes," Shoemaker said.

This situation is ongoing and we will update you as we learn more.