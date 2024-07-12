American Airlines flight from SFO to Miami evacuated after fire fills cabin with smoke

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 7-12-2024 PIX Now Afternoon Edition 7-12-2024 09:36

An American Airlines jet leaving the San Francisco International Airport for Miami had to be evacuated Friday after the aircraft's cabin filled with smoke from a fire onboard, airport officials said.

Officials said there were three minor injuries in the incident, with one passenger requiring transport for treatment.

American Airlines Flight 2045 bound for Miami from SFO was set to depart shortly after 12 p.m., according to online flight records. As the jet started taxiing from the gate for takeoff, there were multiple reports on social media of the plane cabin filling with smoke, forcing the emergency evacuation of the aircraft.

It was later confirmed by American Airlines that crew members reported a fire in the back of the aircraft when they called in a mayday. The smoke was from a laptop in a customer's bag, airline officials said.

"The bag was quickly removed by our crew members and all customers exited the aircraft," the airline statement read. "We thank our crew members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience."

Doug Yakel with SFO confirmed that the San Francisco Fire Department responded to the incident and the passengers on the flight used emergency chutes to get off the jet to the ground. American Airlines later said others deplaned via the jetbridge.

"American Airlines Flight 2045 from Miami was taxiing to the gate when the crew reported smoke in the cabin. The aircraft was evacuated and SFFD responded to extinguish the smoke source," Yakel said in a statement. "Passengers are being transported back to the terminal. Three minor injuries reported from the evacuation, none requiring medical transport."

Yakel later confirmed that the flight was departing SFO for Miami and one of the three injured passengers did require transportation for treatment, contrary to the initial report.

The FAA released a statement saying that passengers exited the Airbus A321 using emergency slides.

Yakel said it was not known when passengers will reboard onto a new flight or when the schedule return flight from SFO to Miami on American Airlines would depart.

The FAA will investigate the incident.