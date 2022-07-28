Amazon truck wraps around tree after being rear-ended near Lodi; 3 hospitalized

LODI — Two people were hospitalized with major injuries after a vehicle rear-ended an Amazon delivery truck, sending it down a ditch and causing it to wrap around an oak tree near Lodi, authorities said Thursday afternoon.

The scene was in the area of Lower Sacramento Road and East Harney Lane.

The California Highway Patrol Stockton division said the collision happened shortly after 2:15 p.m. After falling into the ditch and hitting a tree, the Amazon truck landed on its side and first responders removed the trapped delivery driver from the vehicle.

The Amazon driver and the passenger of the other vehicle involved were taken to hospitals with major but non-life-threatening injuries, the CHP said.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and was also hospitalized.

Shortly after 4 p.m., officials were working to remove the Amazon truck from the ditch. The roadway will be blocked until the scene is cleared.