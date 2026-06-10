Amazon big rig catches fire, slows I-80 traffic in Placer County

An Amazon semi-truck that caught fire was causing major delays on Interstate 80 in Placer County late Wednesday afternoon.

Caltrans said westbound I-80 just north of Applegate was reduced to one lane as crews worked to clear the big rig from the area.

The California Highway Patrol's Auburn office said the truck was on the right-hand shoulder when crews were working to extinguish the flames. As of around 3:30 p.m., Caltrans said the fire had been put out.

A photo from the scene shows the rear end of the big rig with extensive fire damage and packages spilled out onto the side of the road.

Caltrans

The CHP said shortly after 4 p.m. that the freeway should fully reopen within an hour or two.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.