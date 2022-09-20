Amador High School varsity football team suspended until further notice over "disturbing" online chat

SUTTER CREEK - The Amador High School varsity football team has been suspended until further notice.

In addition to the suspension, three members of the school's staff have been placed on leave after a text or online "chat" was discovered before Friday's game against Rosemont High School.

So far, the Amador County Unified School District hasn't said what was said or posted in the chat but says the contents were disturbing. The district issued a statement reading:

"The District is aware of the chat thread associated with the Amador Varsity Football Program. The nature of the thread was disturbing, and its content was not in line with the values that we instill in our schools or expect from our student athletes."

This is a developing story.