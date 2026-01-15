Small Placer County town pushes back against proposed placement of sexually violent predator

Growing concern and frustration are spreading through a small town in Northern California's Placer County after residents learned a sexually violent predator could soon be placed in their neighborhood.

The California Department of State Hospitals has identified a home in Alta as a potential placement for William Stephenson, a man with a long criminal history of sexual violence. Neighbors say the possibility has left them fearful for their families and determined to make their opposition known.

Alta resident Isaac Harris says the location raises serious safety concerns.

"I think there's 11 children on this road and eight women all within a quarter mile of this house, so to me this makes no sense," Harris said.

Alta, home to just over 740 people, is made up largely of families and retirees.

"Connie has grandkids. We have adopted grandkids all through this community that come over to our house and ride up and down these roads," said resident Sandee Bell. "No, this is not good."

Criminal history and civil commitment

Court records show Stephenson was convicted in 1990 of two sexual assaults at Tahoe Beach. Those same records state Stephenson later estimated he committed roughly 20 sexual offenses before those convictions.

Stephenson was sentenced to 31 years in prison but served approximately half that time. Rather than being released, he was deemed a sexually violent predator and civilly committed to a state hospital for treatment.

Since 2014, when Stephenson was first conditionally released, the Department of State Hospitals has reversed its position on his release multiple times.

Placer County District Attorney Morgan Gire says those changes are troubling.

"Mr. Stephenson disclosed he had fantasized about a prior victim, which shows to us it still raises serious concern that he has desires and impulses to victimize again," Gire said.

Why Alta?

In a statement, the Department of State Hospitals said Liberty Healthcare evaluates potential housing sites based on court orders, along with the patient's needs and risk factors.

Records show the department placed a financial hold on the Alta home in August 2024 for $4,500 a month, a total exceeding more than $70,000.

"That's taxpayer dollars," Gire said. "It's incredibly expensive. It's more than most people's rent or what they could afford. It's somewhat offensive to taxpayers that the Department of State Hospitals is spending taxpayer dollars for someone who shouldn't be out in the community at all."

Community pushback continues

A court hearing scheduled for February 13 will determine whether the home is officially deemed suitable for Stephenson's placement.

Until then, residents say they will continue speaking out.

"We don't want anyone up here like that," said Alta resident Bill Howatson. "That's ridiculous. Our daughters are not going to let our grandkids come up here, and we're basically not going to be able to see our grandkids because of this."

"Bottom line, you are risking our lives, our grandkids' lives, our neighbors' kids' lives," Bell added. "It's not right."

A community town hall meeting to discuss the proposed placement is scheduled for next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Alta Community Center.