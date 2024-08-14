A's lose 9-1 as Mets stop 4-game losing streak

Pete Alonso had four hits that included a fourth-inning homer and three RBIs to lead the New York Mets over the Oakland Athletics 9-1 on Wednesday night, stopping a four-game losing streak.

Francisco Lindor had two hits and two RBIs while Mark Vientos had a go-ahead, run-scoring double for the Mets, who were outscored 31-5 in their previous four games. Lindor's third-inning homer made him the 17th player to hit 100th for the Mets, who had dropped two games behind Atlanta for the last NL wild card.

Alonso, eligible for free agency after the World Series. entered in a 9-for-48 slide (.188) since July 30 that had dropped the four-time All-Star's season average to .240. He homered in the fourth off Joey Estes and capped a six-run seventh with a two-run double against Ross Stripling. Brandon Nimmo and J.D. Martinez also had RBIs in the seventh inning.

David Peterson (7-1) gave up an unearned run and walked four in 6 1/3 innings. He has surrendered two runs or fewer in 10 of 13 starts this season despite averaging 4.3 walks per nine innings.

Daz Cameron had a sacrifice fly for the Athletics.

Estes (5-5) allowed three runs in 5 1/3 innings.

Shane Langeliers walked leading off the second inning and became Oakland's first player to reach base in 10 consecutive plate appearances since Scott Hatteberg from April 9-11, 2003, according to the Elias Sports Bureau. Langeliers flied out in the fourth.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Athletics: DH/OF Brent Rooker was placed on the paternity list after his wife gave birth to the couple's second child, daughter Blake Eloise. INF Armando Alvarez was recalled from Triple-A Las Vegas. Alvarez spent three days with the club last week when INF Tyler Nevin was on the paternity list.

Mets: Manager Carlos Mendoza said RHP Sean Reid-Foley (right shoulder) feels fine but has paused his rehab for at least a couple days because "the ball is not coming out the way he wants to." Reid-Foley, on the injured list for the second time this season, has a 13.50 ERA in six rehab appearances. … RHP Dedniel Núñez (right pronator strain) threw his second bullpen Tuesday.

UP NEXT

The three-game series ends Thursday afternoon, when Athletics RHP Mitch Spence (7-8, 4.33 ERA) opposes Mets LHP Jose Quintana (6-8, 4.10).

