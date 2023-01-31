Alec Baldwin formally charged in "Rust" shooting with involuntary manslaughter

Screen Actors Guild defends Alec Baldwin Screen Actors Guild defends Alec Baldwin after "Rust" charges announced 02:09

Actor and producer Alec Baldwin was formally charged Tuesday with involuntary manslaughter in the deadly 2021 shooting on the set of his Western movie "Rust" in New Mexico, according to court documents. Similar charges were formally filed against the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed.

Santa Fe District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced she'd be bringing the charges earlier this month following a lengthy investigation into the death of the movie's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, on the film's set in October 2021. Baldwin was holding a gun during a rehearsal when it discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

When the charges were initially announced, Baldwin's attorney, Luke Nikas, called them "a terrible miscarriage of justice." The actor previously told ABC News he didn't pull the gun's trigger before it discharged. Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys said she didn't commit involuntary manslaughter and called the shooting a "tragic accident."

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed are expected to each be issued a summons now that charges have been filed, the district attorney's office said. They'll then be given a date for their initial court appearance, which can be done virtually.

After the initial appearance, a preliminary hearing would then be held before a judge, who will assess the prosecutors' case and decide whether the case can go to trial. Such hearings are usually held within 60 days of charges being filed, according to the district attorney's office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.