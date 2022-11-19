Hornets vs. Aggies: Decades-old rivals meet again in Saturday's Causeway Classic

SACRAMENTO — The Causeway Classic kicks off Saturday afternoon between Sacramento State and UC Davis.

The football rivalry is nearing its seventh decade, but the passion hasn't diminished one bit. Hornets vs. Aggies: who will win this year?

"They're our rival so we definitely want to see the W," said Sacramento State student Abub Eker.

"Anything but a win would be an abject failure," said UC Davis student Kush Giwari.

Students at the two schools are pulling for their players.

"We've had a streak of no losses," says Eker.

UC Davis is on a hot streak but they're playing at Sac State against the undefeated Hornets. Sac State is looking to reach 11-0.

"It's excitement, anxiousness, anxious to get out there and play football in front of a raucous crowd and a sold-out stadium," said Mark Orr, the athletic director for Sac State.

"The rivalry is awesome not just for Sac State but the entire community. We have so many Sac State and UC Davis alumni in the surrounding area. It's a bitter rivalry and we want to compete, but it's also a healthy rivalry," Orr said.

As players prep for Saturday's game, the host school is prepping for a packed campus.

"The parking lot will be packed to the rafters. There will be BBQ, food, music, cheerleaders, the two bands," Orr said.

It will be a game to remember, but only one team will walk away with the win.

"I have friends who go to Davis, so it would be amazing to brag about it," Eker said.

"We are on a win streak right now, so I think our odds are better than people think," Giwari said.