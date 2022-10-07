Aftershock's security and emergency plans take the main stage

SACRAMENTO -- Aftershock music festival kicked off a four-day schedule of performances Thursday with 150,000 people expected to come to Discovery Park throughout the festival.

The festival, which has a larger footprint than in years past, is one of the city's largest events. This year, it comes when Sacramento's nighttime safety is under scrutiny.

The festival, put on by Danny Wimmer Presents, added an additional safety briefing sent to ticketholders via email before they arrived. As part of preparations, organizers asked ticketholders to prepare a personal safety plan. It would include, based on the event's suggestions, reviewing the festival map before arrival, knowing exits, and making a plan where to meet with everyone in a party in case there is a festival evacuation.

The entrance for fans is by foot, over the Jiboom Street Bridge, but the company's Chief Marketing Officer told CBS13 there are multiple exit routes on the festival grounds in the event of emergencies.

"A lot of things coming out of the last year that are new to our fans, but they're embracing them," said Chamie McCurry, Chief Marketing Officer of Danny Wimmer Presents.

McCurry said conversations about 2022 Aftershock started before last year's event, and next year is already in the works when it comes to safety and security.

She said there are at least 300 private security officers working alongside 100 law enforcement from the Sacramento area, including Sacramento police and California Highway Patrol officers.

Earthquakes and evacuation plans are also provided to ticketholders as part of their safety information ahead of the event. On Thursday, a test of the festival's emergency announcement system was made as guests arrived for the evening sets, signaling the system works if needed.