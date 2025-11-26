Sacramento's Aftershock Festival to add camping options for first time come 2026

Aftershock organizers will be taking a page from other large music festivals around the country for next year's edition.

On Tuesday, Aftershock announced that they'll be adding camping options for the first time.

Notably, the camping options are being offered at the Cal Expo property – about five miles away from Discovery Park, where Aftershock is held every year.

Organizers say car plus tent and RV setups will be available camping options.

Many of the largest yearly music festivals offer camping, including Coachella and Bonnaroo.

Aftershock has been held since 2012 and has grown to Sacramento's largest festival, now attracting more than 160,000 attendees each October.

Some of the biggest names in rock music have played at Aftershock, with the 2025 headliners being Blink-182, Deftones, Korn, and Bring the Horizon. Organizers say next year's lineup announcement will come in early 2026.

The 2026 edition of Aftershock is scheduled for Oct. 1-4, with early bird presale tickets already set to go on sale later this week.