After 30 years, a Lodi bookstore is changing hands to three local sisters

LODI -- For over 30 years, Tom Kohlhepp has sat behind the counter of his business, Tom's Used Books, connecting with the community. He's now a familiar face in town.

"Before I opened the store, I lived a life of desperate poverty. When I opened the store, it didn't require any big change of lifestyle. I always wanted to have a bookstore," he shared. "As far as I can remember, I was always fascinated by the magic of books. I appreciate that books will teach you things that you wouldn't learn sitting around the dinner table. It opens up the whole world."

After all this time, Kohlhepp made a difficult decision. He's ready to hang his hat.

He went to Facebook saying he was putting up his shop for sale. Not too long after he clicked 'post,' former employee Jessica Becerra reached out.

"I loved working here," Becerra said. "Knowing the community, and it being so community-oriented, we just want to keep that going," Tom's Used Books' new owner Jessica Becerra said.

Becerra gathered her sisters, and together, they are fulfilling a lifelong dream.

"We all met up at where I live, and then we said, 'Are we gonna do it? Let's do it,'" Tom's Used Books' new owner Brenda Solis explained. "We've always thought of owning [it] one day. It's one of those girl dreams."

The sisters plan on keeping the tradition alive with only a few minor changes to make it a place for the community to gather. What's not changing is the name and keeping the true owner of the store around, Dusty, the cat.

"I think since Lodi is so community-oriented, we're definitely looking to open up the space a little bit," New Tom's Used Books Owner Nancy Solis said. "Somewhere where you can just feel at home, not at home or at work."

Kohlhepp couldn't be happier than to close this chapter, leave his legacy in these sisters' hands, and pass on his bookstore to the next generation.

"It worked out great. I couldn't be more happy. They're doing a good job, and they're going to do a good job maintaining the tradition," he continued. "If you're watching out there in television land and you got any used books, this is the place to bring them."

The three sisters are considering hosting a soft launch opening to introduce themselves to the community and reintroduce Tom's Used Books.