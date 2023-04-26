"My family is still in fear": Afghan advocates react over ISIS leader death responsible for suicide bombing

SACRAMENTO -- Afghan refugee advocates are sharing their reaction over the death of the ISIS leader responsible for the suicide bombing at the Kabul airport in 2021. The attack killed 13 U.S. service members and 43 others. At least 170 civilians were also killed following the evacuation of U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

Among those killed was Marine Sgt. Nicole Gee of Rocklin and among those injured was Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews of Folsom.

Mizgon Zahir Darby, who works for several Sacramento organizations that help Afghan refugees resettle in the US, says the situation in Afghanistan is still very dire despite the death of an ISIS leader.

"The death of one person, one leader, is a celebration on its own, but it's not the ultimate celebration that we had hoped for," Zahir Darby said.

It's one less terrorist in the world, but Darby says we shouldn't praise the Taliban but rather be harsher on them.

"The fact remains that they are a terrorist organization as well," Zahir Darby said.

She explains Afghan refugees in the Sacramento area continue to fear for loved ones left behind in Afghanistan who now live under Taliban rule.

Following the evacuation of U.S. troops, the Taliban regained control. Since then, they repressed the rights of women and girls by eliminating access to school, work and even healthcare.

"My family is still in fear, my friends who are still there are still in fear. We need to hold up our end of the bargain in the United States and help those individuals," Zahir Darby said.

CBS13 spoke with the father of Sgt. Nicole Gee. He said he is indifferent about the death of the ISIS leader as it will not bring back his daughter. He also blames the death of his daughter on the White House for mistakes made during the pull-out of US troops.