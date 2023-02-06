Acampo neighbors see little help after flooding, raising concerns over water and soil containment

ACAMPO — While Northern California dealt with scattered rain and mountain snow on Sunday, a San Joaquin community is still recovering after rain and flooding hit their neighborhoods nearly three weeks ago.

In Acampo, people say they have received some help through the Federal Emergency Management Agency, but more is needed.

The water is gone, yet the damage shows a snapshot of the toll the water took on these homes.

"We, as of yesterday, we're informed our house is sinking both sides," said Alexis Chevalier, a resident at the Arbor Mobile Home Park.

It has been about three weeks since she slept in her bed.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office issued an evacuation order after several atmospheric rivers battered the area while a failing pump station only worsened matters.

A stretch of Highway 99 near Acampo remained impassable as Caltrans crews worked to remove water quickly.

Meanwhile, homeowners off Harvest Road say they were left to fend for themselves as floodwaters kept re-circling throughout the area as they desperately pumped.

Jose Fernandez said about a foot of water receded, which damaged his fence and killed some livestock.

During the flooding, neighbors bought sump pumps to move the water out.

That continued for three days, Fernandez said. "Run for three days," he said. "Day and night."

Back at the mobile homes, neighbors say their homes are sinking, and people continue to boil water.

Residents said they were told the floodwaters had been contaminated with sewer water.

There are also concerns the floodwater contaminated surrounding soil.

"If they had water in their home, that was contaminated water," Chevalier said. "I don't know how anybody — state, county, whoever approved for us to go back home — I don't see how any of those homes weren't red-tagged."